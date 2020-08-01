Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Police have fined another 75 people who were not wearing a mask in Victoria. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Anti-maskers cop Victorian COVID fines

By Andi Yu

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 17:20:34

Another 75 Victorians refusing to wear face masks have copped fines, including a number of anti-mask protesters. 

Police arrested two people and issued 22 infringement notices worth $1652 each to demonstrators at the Shrine of Remembrance on Friday. 

The small group at the Melbourne war memorial claimed it was their right not to abide by coronavirus health directions.

Police issued 124 fines in the 24 hours to Friday morning, including 53 to other mask refusers.

“Many of these fines were issued to people who had no reason to not be wearing a mask, and refused to accept a mask offered by police,” a police spokeswoman said.

Of 20,936 vehicles checked leaving the Melbourne and Mitchell Shire lockdown, six were issued infringements.

Police also did 5068 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

Those fined included three men from Clayton having lunch in the CBD, 12 people gathered around a fire at Frankston and five men meeting at a reserve in Casey to drink alcohol.

