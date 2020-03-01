Discover Australian Associated Press

There will be no Geneva auto show this year because of measures to halt the outbreak of coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Anti-virus move cancels Geneva auto show

By AAP

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 00:32:19

The Geneva auto show has been cancelled after the Swiss government put an immediate ban on all public and private events involving more than 1000 people in order to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

The ban on big events will last until at least March 15, one of the latest major steps by governments to fight an outbreak that has infected more than 82,000 people and killed more than 2700 worldwide.

Organisers of the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was due to run March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year, confirmed the event would be nixed.

“We are aware that this measure will have a significant impact on public life,” said Swiss interior minister Alain Berset.

“However, the move is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health,” he said.

“It should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum.”

Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Geneva auto show’s organising company GIMS said that more than 160 brands had been due to exhibit at the show but it was a case of “force majeure,” a disruption that is out of people’s control that can free businesses from liability in a contract.

Exhibitors will not be reimbursed but ticket-holders will be.

Turrentini said it’s up to the exhibitors to decide whether to pay their staff, including models who help present the vehicles to gawking visitors.

“We had also a lot of pressure (over) the last few days because there were some brands saying, ‘we are not coming, we are leaving,’ and so forth – it was quite difficult,” he said.

The event was expected to generate 200-250 million Swiss francs ($A307-$A384 million) worth of spending in the Geneva area.

Swiss authorities said that for events with fewer than 1000 people, organisers “must carry out a risk assessment in conjunction with the competent cantonal (state) authorities to decide whether or not the event can be held.”

Switzerland has reported 15 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

It borders northern Italy, which has seen the largest cluster of cases in Europe.

