Antiseptic tunnels set up to protect Putin

The Russian government has built special tunnels to protect President Vladimir Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work, Putin’s spokesman says.

Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that one tunnel was installed at the president’s home outside Moscow and two at the Kremlin.

“When it comes to the head of the state, additional precautionary measures are justified,” Peskov said, adding that the tunnels were put in when Russia’s coronavirus “was in full swing”.

Information about the tunnel at Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo first appeared on the official website of the Penza region, a province about 550 kilometres southeast of Moscow where the equipment was manufactured.

Russian health officials reported 7843 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily number since late April.

The country has a total of 553,301 confirmed cases, the third most in the world.