Anxiety grips companies as virus spreads

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong is one of many businesses hit hard by the coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Anxiety grips companies as virus spreads

By Paul Wiseman

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 04:04:15

Since breaking out of China, the coronavirus has breached the walls of the Vatican. 

It’s struck the Iranian holy city of Qom and contaminated a nursing home in Seattle.

And around the world, it’s carrying not just sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.

From Florida, where the chief executive of a toy maker who can’t get products from Chinese factories is preparing layoffs, to Hong Kong, where the palatial Jumbo Kingdom restaurant is closed, businesses are struggling. 

The virus has grounded a British airline, and it’s sunk a Japanese cruise ship company.

The cumulative damage is mounting.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development this week slashed its forecast for global growth for this year to 2.4 per cent from 2.9 per cent. 

It warned that Japan and the 19 European countries that share the euro currency are in danger of recession. Italy may already be there.

Capital Economics expects the Chinese economy to shrink two per cent in the January-March quarter and to grow as little as two per cent for the year. 

That would be a disastrous and humiliating comedown for an economy that delivered a sizzling nine per cent average annual growth rate from 2000 through last year.

The bleak outlook and nagging uncertainties about how severe the damage will be have shaken financial markets. 

The Dow Jones industrial average, gyrating wildly from day to day, has plummeted nearly 12 per cent over the past month.

When COVID-19 emerged in China a few weeks ago, many economists envisioned something like what happened when SARS hit China and Hong Kong in 2003: A short-lived interruption of Chinese economic growth, one that left the global economy largely unscathed.

Yet the new virus has spread far faster and more widely than expected. 

Between November 2002 and early August 2003, SARS infected 7400 people in 32 countries and territories and killed 916. 

By contrast, COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3400 in 90 countries. And the toll is growing.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development said last week that a shortage of industrial parts from China, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, has triggered a “ripple effect” that sent exports from other countries tumbling last month.

In Hong Kong, downtown streets that are usually jammed on weekdays are eerily empty and homeowners are unloading property at steep losses. 

The virus is depressing tourism in South Korea and Japan, which have been severely hit by the outbreak. 

Fujimisou, a traditional Japanese inn in central Japan, had managed to fend off bankruptcy by catering to Chinese tour groups – until they stopped coming.

Also filing for bankruptcy was a famous maker of potato croquettes in Hokkaido and the Luminous Cruising Co. 

It was crushed by cancellations after an outbreak of virus cases aboard the Diamond Princess, a Carnival ship that was quarantined for weeks offshore from Yokohama.

Latest sport

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

cricket

Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

As Australia's World Cup-winning heroes danced with Katy Perry on stage at the MCG, vice-captain Rachael Haynes had to do a drug test.

rugby league

Ponga unfazed by NRL contract negotiations

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga says he is not concerned about contract negotiations ahead of round one of the NRL season.

sport

Indian Wells tennis postponed due to virus

The Indian Wells tennis tournament known as the fifth grand slam have been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed near the host city.

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

news

health

Virus vaccine still at least one year away

A vaccine to combat the coronavirus is at least one year away as states across Australia ramp up their response to surging case numbers.

sport

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

world

crime, law and justice

MH17 accused must face criminal law: court

Four men on trial over the downing of MH17 may not have fired the missile but they are criminally responsible for the disaster, a Dutch court has heard.