ANZ has sold its NZ car and equipment finance business, UDC Finance, to Shinsei Bank. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

Financial Services

ANZ sells NZ asset finance firm for $705m

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 10:20:33

ANZ has sold its asset finance business in New Zealand, UDC Finance, to Shinsei Bank for $NZ762 million ($A705 million).

The bank says the sale follows a strategic review of UDC Finance and is in line with ANZ’s strategy to simplify its business.

“Shinsei Bank intends to preserve UDC’s operations, retain UDC employees and provide long-term capital to maintain and grow customer lending in New Zealand,” ANZ Bank New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson said on Tuesday.

The sale provides $A439 million of level 2 capital at settlement and will also release $NZ2 billion of funding provided by ANZ New Zealand.

The purchase represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.2x of UDC’s net tangible assets of $NZ637 million.

At 1016 AEDT, ANZ shares were up 0.8 per cent to $18.19.

