ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Finance Sector Union says ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest lender, is cutting 230 jobs. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Financial Services

ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go

By AAP

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 19:11:27

ANZ has announced job cuts at its retail distribution and financial planning business, and while the bank has not specified how many jobs will be cut, a union says 230 will be lost.

“We are now making some changes to simplify our retail distribution and financial planning capabilities,” an ANZ spokesman said on Friday.

ANZ said “this means the advice team will be smaller, which will impact a number of our financial planners and support staff members”.

The Finance Sector Union said Australia’s fourth-largest lender was cutting 230 jobs.

ANZ’s decision comes amid intense pressure on margins across the banking sector, with interest rates at record lows and poised to go lower as economic growth is being hit by risks stemming from the global health scare over the spread of the coronavirus.

Since the royal commission that criticised the banking sector for not working in the best interest of customers, ANZ and its big four peers have been selling and downsizing their business to focus on core retail and business lending.

The union criticised the move given the risks the economy already faces from the coronavirus epidemic and the hit from the bushfires.

