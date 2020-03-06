Discover Australian Associated Press

The Finance Sector Union says ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest lender, is cutting 230 jobs. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

financial and business service

ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 19:11:27

ANZ has announced job cuts at its retail distribution and financial planning business, and while the bank has not specified how many jobs will be cut, a union says 230 will be lost.

“We are now making some changes to simplify our retail distribution and financial planning capabilities,” an ANZ spokesman said on Friday.

ANZ said “this means the advice team will be smaller, which will impact a number of our financial planners and support staff members”.

The Finance Sector Union said Australia’s fourth-largest lender was cutting 230 jobs.

ANZ’s decision comes amid intense pressure on margins across the banking sector, with interest rates at record lows and poised to go lower as economic growth is being hit by risks stemming from the global health scare over the spread of the coronavirus.

Since the royal commission that criticised the banking sector for not working in the best interest of customers, ANZ and its big four peers have been selling and downsizing their business to focus on core retail and business lending.

The union criticised the move given the risks the economy already faces from the coronavirus epidemic and the hit from the bushfires.

