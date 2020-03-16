Discover Australian Associated Press

Anzac Day services in three states have been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW, WA, Tas Anzac services off amid virus

By AAP

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 15:54:58

Anzac Day services have been cancelled in NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania after the federal government banned mass gatherings in response to the coronavirus crisis.

RSL NSW says it was a difficult decision to cancel all public commemoration services across the state on April 25.

“Given the significant concerns around the spread of COVID-19, we simply cannot allow such large gatherings as we see each year on Anzac Day to go ahead,” acting state president Ray James said in a statement on Monday.

“The RSL has a responsibility to act in the best interests of veterans and the general public.”

RSL WA chief executive John McCourt told ABC radio plans were under way for some sort of commemoration for April 25 using social media and live streaming.

RSL-held services and subsequent marches have also been called off in Tasmania. 

“It was a tough decision because a lot of the sub-branches would have been organising these events from February onwards,” state president Robert Dick told AAP. 

“A lot of preparation work has already been done. But I emphasise the fact that public safety and wellbeing is more important.” 

Mr Dick said many older veterans fall in the group who are most at risk.

“The consequences could be devastating and we don’t want to put people in that position,” he said. 

“We’re asking people in their own private way to pay respects to our serving and ex-service members.

“Even if it’s like on Remembrance Day, where you take a moment around 11 o’clock to pause and reflect on those who have gone before.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has issued an order forcing the immediate cancellation of public events with more than 500 people.

Individuals who fail to comply could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $11,000, or both, he said on Monday.

The WA government on Sunday declared a state of emergency warning those who breach the 14-day self-isolation ban after returning from overseas will be fined up to $50,000.

