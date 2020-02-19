Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian Olympic boss John Coates is reassured the Tokyo Games won't be hurt by coronavirus. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Summer Olympics

AOC boss ‘satisfied’ Games safe from virus

By Callum Godde

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 14:10:58

Australian Olympic boss John Coates has moved to reassure athletes and spectators that they’ll be safe to attend the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring China.

Travelling to Tokyo last week for a review meeting, the former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president was briefed on organisers’ contingency plans for the deadly virus ahead of the Games starting in July.

“It was high on our list of priorities,” the Australian Olympic Committee president said on Wednesday.

“On the IOC side, we have been working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) since this was first identified.

“They’ve made it quite clear to us that there is no case for postponing, cancelling the Games at all … provided that all of the requirements of the Japanese authority on people coming into the Games are followed.

“We’re very satisfied that all the checks and balances will be there by the time the athletes and the spectators enter the country.”

The virus has already hit a number of international sports events within China, including postponement of the Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai and indoor world track and field championships in Nanjing and rescheduling of women’s Olympic soccer qualifiers from disease epicentre Wuhan to Sydney.

But Coates took comfort in China moving quickly to limit virus-related disruption to the Games, beginning the process of shifting their Olympic teams abroad five months out from the event.

“Last Thursday we learnt that the water polo men had gone to Montenegro and the women to Spain,” he said.

“They will be in a position … to come straight into Japan without having to undertake any quarantine period.

“That’s a reassurance to the international sports federations running events in the lead up to the Games (who) will be informing the athletes there’s no problem that the Chinese are in the lane next to you.”

The coronavirus situation resembles the 2016 Rio Olympics when the IOC relied on WHO guidance about the dangers of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

“We had been advised that the Zika virus was not a problem at the time of the Games in the heat and that proved to be correct,” Coates said.

“We relied on trying to point that out to athletes.”

A number of high-profile stars withdrew from Rio over Zika virus fears, including Australian golfers Jason Day and Marc Leishman.

But, up to this point, Coates has no knowledge of coronavirus scaring Aussie athletes away from the Tokyo Games.

“I haven’t heard of any Australians wanting to pull out,” Coates said.

“We have full confidence in the Japanese health authorities. We’ve got the advice of the WHO supporting us.”

