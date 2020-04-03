AOC’s Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the AOC. Image by AP PHOTO

Summer Olympics

AOC’s Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

By Steve Larkin

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 14:52:23

John Coates will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Australian Olympic Committee despite taking a 20 per cent pay cut.

Coates, the committee president, was to have been paid almost $595,000 by the AOC this financial year – almost $50,000 more than Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But the long-serving Olympic powerbroker says he’s taking a 20 per cent pay cut following the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have taken this decision as a consequence of the Covid-19 health and financial crisis confronting all sectors of Australian society and from which the AOC is not immune,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Coates was to have been paid $594,500 for what he and the AOC describe as consultancy fees. After the cut, he will receive $475,600.

Coates’ pay is set by the AOC’s Culture, Remuneration and Nominations Committee, of which he is not a member.

Coates has held the AOC presidency for 30 years, facing just one challenge for the role.

In 2017, ex-Olympic hockey player Danni Roche failed to topple Coates, who in that financial year was paid more than $700,000.

Coates’ pay dropped to $580,000 the following year when it also included almost $11,500 for what was termed in the AOC’s annual report as motor vehicle/parking.

Coates has also been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2001 and an IOC vice-president since 2013.

IOC presidents and members are considered volunteers and don’t receive a salary but their travel, accommodation and other expenses while on Olympic duties are covered by the governing body.

Coates and other members of the IOC executive also receive daily per diems of $US900 ($A1,500) a day when on Olympic duties.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

cricket

Cummins, Aussies in IPL holding pattern

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins doesn't expect to be playing cricket for a while but is hopeful a delayed Indian Premier League season will take place in 2020.

rugby league

'No bad ideas' for NRL's Apollo Project

The NRL's Apollo Project will work for the next two months to explore ways of getting the season up and running as soon as possible.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

news

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

sport

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.