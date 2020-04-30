AP Eagers has laid off 1,200 amid crisis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AP Eagers dealerships are still open across Australia with social distancing protocols in place. Image by (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

auto trends

AP Eagers has laid off 1,200 amid crisis

By Derek Rose

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 13:46:03

Australia’s largest car dealership chain says it laid off 1,200 employees last month as an initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns.

Its 229 new car dealerships in Australia are operating as an essential service but with reduced operations, under social distancing protocols.

AP Eagers said on Thursday it was applying for the federal government’s JobKeeper assistance program in a bid to retain as many of its remaining 8,200 employees as possible, while moving to a temporary rostering arrangement across much of its business.

Its senior executives have cut their pay in half and its landlords have agreed to cut the value of rental outgoings for the next three months.

AP Eagers said the layoffs will save it $6 million a month and it is taking a number of other measures to preserve cash including deferring tax payments, reviewing advertising expenditures and freezing non-essential capital expenditures.

It has also secured an additional $122 million in financing from its automaking partners.

“We are confident these actions have established a liquidity profile that will ensure the Company can navigate through the current crisis and is well positioned should the situation worsen,” AP Eagers said.

Chief executive Martin Ward said the company had been forced to make “difficult decisions” he was proud of his people who had been “remarkably agile, responsive and resilient in the face of unprecedented adversity”.

On Thursday, AP Eagers agreed to reduce the price of Automotive Holding Group’s refrigerated logistics division from $100 million to $75 million as a means to complete the deal following fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

AP Eagers is selling the business, which it acquired when it merged with AHG last year, to Sydney-based private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners.

At 1332 AEDT, AP Eagers shares were up 22.3 per cent to $5, still down by more than half since the start of the year.

Latest sport

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

soccer

FFA boss unsure of A-League clubs' futures

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted it's too early to say if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Six changes to CA national contract list

Cricket Australia has made six changes to its 20-strong men's national contract list, with selectors showing faith in Test opener Joe Burns.

rugby league

We're coming to 'kick ass': Warriors boss

A season of sacrifice like no other could prove to be a turning point for the club, says bullish Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

Summer Olympics

Coates again eyes IOC vice-presidency

John Coates hopes to return to an IOC vice-presidency role at a time crucial to Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

news

politics

NT lifts restrictions as virus toll rises

The Northern Territory's decision to lift coronavirus restrictions could give other Australians an insight into what activities may return first.

sport

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

world

economy, business and finance

Facebook cites ad sales drop due to virus

Facebook has posted a robust increase in revenue despite a drop in demand for advertising, while its number of active users rose by 10 per cent.