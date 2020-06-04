Qld govt dives into domestic tourism push

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Queensland government is spruiking holidays to the Whitsundays for locals amid the coronavirus. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Qld govt dives into domestic tourism push

By Sonia Kohlbacher

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 11:00:23

Queenslanders can forget sunning themselves in Bali, Thailand or the Greek Islands. 

The premier is instead urging Brisbane travellers to take time out in the Whitsundays after unlocking COVID-19 restrictions on how far people can venture from their homes.

“It’s really important that we continue to support our industries across Queensland,” Annastacia Palaszczuk said. 

“If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays.”

She said the government was in talks with airlines to bring on more flights and cut the price of tickets, with tourism businesses in the region seeing up to a 400 per cent spike in bookings in the past week.

From June 22, Alliance Airlines will make four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays for $99 under a deal with the state government.

“We’re encouraging everyone from the southeast corner to come up and support the Whitsundays during a tough time,” Tourism Minister Kate Jones said on Wednesday.

“One in three people in this region work in the tourism industry; it is worth almost a billion dollars to this region annually, and they have suffered significant blows with COVID-19.”

Government officials have been promoting instrastate tourism for days, after months of economic hardship for the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the state’s borders will remain shut.

There were no new cases of coronavirus recorded overnight, with just a handful of people yet to recover from the illness.

