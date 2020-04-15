Appen maintains 2020 earnings guidance

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Appen has maintained its 2020 earnings guidance of $125 million to $130 million. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

company information

Appen maintains 2020 earnings guidance

By Gus McCubbing

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 12:06:23

Appen has maintained its 2020 earnings guidance amid signs the company could benefit from a weak Australian dollar and an increased use of online platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The artificial intelligence data services company has restated its guidance for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is $125 million to $130 million for the year ending December 31. 

Appen told the ASX on Wednesday that an increase in the use of search, social media and e-commerce platforms due to COVID-19 could improve its 2020 performance. 

The Sydney-based company said it could also benefit from a weaker Australian dollar as well as an increase in available crowd workers and growth in current and new projects. 

However, Appen said it could be negatively affected by a slowdown in digital advertisement spending and a reduction or cancellation of services from its smallest customers.

It could also be hit by interruptions to global hardware supply chains and the suspension of face-to-face projects, such as audio data collection. 

Appen stocks had dropped by 12 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $23.99 at 1200 AEST.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

news

inquiry

Hopes for action from bushfires inquiry

The national bushfires royal commission will hold online hearings amid coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to get advice to government before next fire season.

sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

world

health

Trump halts US payments to WHO

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.