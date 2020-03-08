Discover Australian Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Image by (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)

imperial and royal matters

Applause for Harry and Meghan at concert

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 07:51:05

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back as senior royals.

The couple arrived in matching red outfits for the Mountbatten Festival of Music, the duke wearing a Royal Marines officer’s mess jacket and Meghan a red dress by London-based fashion label Safiyaa.

Harry is Captain General of the Royal Marines and the couple were greeted warmly when they arrived at the venue in South Kensington.

The duke and duchess then received a long round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience as they took their seats in the royal box.

The couple will step down as senior royals on March 31 but have carried out a series of engagements over the past days.

The Albert Hall performance marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos.

The concert comes a day after Harry officially opened the Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile Meghan made a surprise trip to the National Theatre in London on Thursday and an east London school on Friday.

The couple also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening to recognise the achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

