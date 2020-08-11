Discover Australian Associated Press

Federal government grants are being made available to assist the Australian music industry. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Applications open for $20m arts fund

By Tiffanie Turnbull

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 21:01:09

Struggling music venues can now apply for $20 million in funding from the federal government to help them get back on their feet once coronavirus restrictions lift.

Small to medium-sized venues can apply from Tuesday for a share of the fund, to be handed out across four years as a part of the federal government’s Australian Music Industry Package.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the first year of the program – initially announced before the pandemic in March 2019 – has been adapted to assist in recovery from COVID-19.

“Along with many Australians, I can’t wait to see our musos back on stage doing their thing,” Mr Fletcher said in a statement.

“This country has long had a vibrant live music scene and we want it back as soon as public health requirements allow.”

It comes as the Mr Fletcher also announced guidelines for another $110 million in funding for the sector, as part of the government’s JobMaker plan.

Grants of up to $2 million from a fund of $75 million are on offer for arts organisations and event promoters for new events that require significant capital investment, such as festivals, concerts, productions and tours.

Another $35 million will go to Commonwealth-funded arts and culture organisations facing threats to their viability due to COVID-19.

“The Arts Sustainability Fund will provide targeted support to sector-significant organisations across areas such as theatre, dance, circus, music and other fields which are facing immediate threats to their continuing financial viability,” Mr Fletcher said.

Funding for both will be allocated with an appropriate balance across art forms, large and small organisations, states and territories and the subsidised and non-subsidised parts of the sector.

Applications for grants from both funds will open on August 31 and will close on May 31 next year.

