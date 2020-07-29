APRA eases dividend restrictions for banks

Australia’s financial services regulator has eased restrictions around dividend payouts by banks and insurers but says they should moderate payments to sustainable levels.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) now wants banks and insurers to keep their dividend payout ratios below 50 per cent for the remainder of the calendar year, retaining at least half of their earnings.

It also wants them to conduct regular stress testing to demonstrate ongoing lending capacity and continue to lend to support households and businesses.

APRA had in April recommended that banks and insurers seriously consider deferring dividends until the outlook became clearer, amid the economic impact of the coronavirus-related lockdowns on customers and businesses.

“Although the environment remains one of heightened risk, we now have a stronger sense of how Australia’s economy and financial institutions are being impacted by COVID-19,” APRA Chair Wayne Byres said on Wednesday.

“Banks and insurers do not need to continue to defer capital distributions, provided they moderate payments to sustainable levels based on robust stress testing, and continue to prioritise supporting their customers and the economy,” he added.

While APRA’s April guidance was not mandatory, three of the country’s four major banks – Westpac, ANZ and National Australia Bank – either deferred or cut dividend payments after outlining a COVID-related impact worth billions of dollars.

The country’s largest lender, Commonwealth Bank, had announced its interim dividend in February. The bank is due to post its full-year results on August 12.