Archbishop ditches cathedral for hospital

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge will conduct an Easter service from St Vincents Private Hospital. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Archbishop ditches cathedral for hospital

By Tracey Ferrier

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 08:22:26

Brisbane’s Catholic archbishop will conduct an Easter service from a hospital that’s preparing to take in coronavirus victims.

Mark Coleridge says Thursday night’s service at St Vincents Private Hospital is about “going where the action is” instead of preaching in a cathedral with no congregation.

The archbishop says the location is also an attempt to face what lies ahead, while paying tribute to the extraordinary and often hidden work of health workers.

“We didn’t want to celebrate in an empty cathedral,” he  told ABC radio on Thursday.

“This is far from over. We’ve got to face reality. Our move to the hospital this evening was an attempt to face reality.”

From 7pm on Thursday, the archbishop will lead a service at the hospital, which has regular patients but is also preparing to step up if the coronavirus crisis demands it.

It will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website and Facebook page.

Other services – also livestreamed – will still go ahead inside an empty St Stephen’s Cathedral on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Archbishop Coleridge has been working hard to refine his camera skills in this strange new era of remote preaching.

“To do all these things in an empty cathedral means someone like me has to learn new tricks. It’s a very different art and it feels weird in many ways,” he said.

“It is a particular art that has to be learnt.”

The archbishop has also had to become an expert in the art of mentally conjuring up a congregation.

“I try and imagine the faces of all the people I’m used to seeing in the cathedral … so you’re not talking into a vacuum.

“There’s no shortage of events, there’s just a shortage of people.”

Cathedral services will be as rich as possible given the church is limiting participants to ten or less.

“It’s not easy. These are often very rich and complex celebrations,” he said.

There’ll be no choir but a soloist and an organ player will provide music during the services.

“We’re much reduced musically as we are in other ways as well. But in its own weird way, it will still be a marvellous moment of human celebration.”

The services can be viewed online at brisbanecatholic.org.au or via the Archdiocese of Brisbane Facebook page.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has revealed the NRL is looking at the possibility of inserting more rivalry matches in a new-look schedule.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

news

politics

Leaders issue Easter coronavirus warning

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used his Easter message to urge all Australians to stay home during the long weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has revealed the NRL is looking at the possibility of inserting more rivalry matches in a new-look schedule.

world

politics

UK's Johnson out of ICU, under observation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care after spending three nights in the unit.