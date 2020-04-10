Archbishop ditches cathedral for hospital

Brisbane’s Catholic archbishop will conduct an Easter service from a hospital that’s preparing to take in coronavirus victims.

Mark Coleridge says Thursday night’s service at St Vincents Private Hospital is about “going where the action is” instead of preaching in a cathedral with no congregation.

The archbishop says the location is also an attempt to face what lies ahead, while paying tribute to the extraordinary and often hidden work of health workers.

“We didn’t want to celebrate in an empty cathedral,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

“This is far from over. We’ve got to face reality. Our move to the hospital this evening was an attempt to face reality.”

From 7pm on Thursday, the archbishop will lead a service at the hospital, which has regular patients but is also preparing to step up if the coronavirus crisis demands it.

It will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website and Facebook page.

Other services – also livestreamed – will still go ahead inside an empty St Stephen’s Cathedral on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Archbishop Coleridge has been working hard to refine his camera skills in this strange new era of remote preaching.

“To do all these things in an empty cathedral means someone like me has to learn new tricks. It’s a very different art and it feels weird in many ways,” he said.

“It is a particular art that has to be learnt.”

The archbishop has also had to become an expert in the art of mentally conjuring up a congregation.

“I try and imagine the faces of all the people I’m used to seeing in the cathedral … so you’re not talking into a vacuum.

“There’s no shortage of events, there’s just a shortage of people.”

Cathedral services will be as rich as possible given the church is limiting participants to ten or less.

“It’s not easy. These are often very rich and complex celebrations,” he said.

There’ll be no choir but a soloist and an organ player will provide music during the services.

“We’re much reduced musically as we are in other ways as well. But in its own weird way, it will still be a marvellous moment of human celebration.”

The services can be viewed online at brisbanecatholic.org.au or via the Archdiocese of Brisbane Facebook page.