Ardent sells stake in Main Event business

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ardent Leisure has sold a stake in its US-based Main Event Entertainment business. Image by Ed Jackson/AAP PHOTOS

tourism and leisure

Ardent sells stake in Main Event business

By AAP

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 13:49:07

Ardent Leisure is selling a 24.2 per cent stake in its US-based chain of bowling and family entertainment arcades to private equity firm Redbird Capital Partners for $US80 million ($A117 million).

Redbird has an option to acquire an additional 26.8 per cent interest in Main Event Entertainment from between July 2022 and July 2024, for nine times pro forma earnings.

The money will be used exclusively to support Main Event, Ardent Leisure said. 

Ardent chairman Gary Weiss said the partnership “provides a value-added strategic partner who can help drive the company’s growth and expansion plans in the United States”.

Two Red Bird partners will get seats on the company’s board.

Ardent Leisure said 28 of Main Event’s 44 family entertainment centres have reopened after all were closed during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Trading had been increasing and several centres were near or above break-even level, the company said.

Its lenders had given Main Event a waiver of its net leverage covenant through to March 2021.

At 1343 AEDT, its sales were up 1.0 per cent to 49.5 cents, down 62 per cent since the start of the year.

