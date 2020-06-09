Ardern holds off on trans-Tasman bubble

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has no active cases of coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Ardern holds off on trans-Tasman bubble

By Ben McKay

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 15:43:51

New Zealand’s new COVID-free status won’t rush Jacinda Ardern into starting a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The prime minister is slashing New Zealand’s coronavirus restrictions after learning her country has no active cases of COVID-19.

However, border controls remain in place as the primary weapon against the return of the virus.

“Our border is critical,” she said on Monday.

“The reason that New Zealanders, as of tomorrow, will be able to move around with freedom that very few other countries in the world have is because we are maintaining those restrictions at the border.”

Ms Ardern said a country would need to be “in a similar position to us” before the resumption of travel, confirming Australia is still her choice to be first cab off the rank – but without providing a deadline.

“We haven’t put an arbitrary timeline on it because that simply comes down to a judgment that does rely on daily data,” she said.

“This will be two-way decision making with anyone with whom we’re opening our borders up with.

“No one wants to jeopardise the gains New Zealand has made and so we will be very, very careful when we make those decisions.”

A number of Pacific Island nations, which rely on international tourism for huge chunks of their economic activity, have requested to jump Australia in the queue, but Ms Ardern maintains the focus is on establishing a trans-Tasman link.

“We will make sure that when we work up a framework for making those decisions we are keeping in mind that our Pacific neighbours within the realm – Nieu, the Cook Islands and Tokelau,” she said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

Australian rules football

SA gives green light for limited AFL crowd

South Australia will be the first state to allow spectators at AFL matches since the coronavirus shutdown, with about 2000 fans to attend Saturday's Showdown.

rugby league

McGregor survives the axe at Dragons

St George Illawarra called an emergency board meeting but decided not to sack coach Paul McGregor.

rugby league

Government considering capped NRL crowds

NRL will welcome back some fans this weekend, however, discussions to open up the gates for a capped number of spectators are high on the agenda.

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

news

politics

Treasurer extends instant asset write-off

Businesses will be able to access the federal government's instant asset write-off scheme until the end of the year, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

world

crime, law and justice

Thousands attend Floyd's Houston memorial

Thousands of mourners have attended a final public viewing of George Floyd's casket in his native city of Houston as pressure mounts for US police reform.