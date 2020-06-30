Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jacinda Ardern says opening a trans-Tasman bubble is up to Australian leaders. Image by AP PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

By Ben McKay

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 16:19:14

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has placed the ball firmly in Australia’s court for the creation of a trans-Tasman bubble.

Regular travel between the two allies has been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is no shortage of people eager to see it return.

Ms Ardern, who won’t risk the return of transmission of the disease in her country, says a reopening of borders will come down to Australian leaders.

“Ultimately it’s up to Australia to decide whether or not they’ll go for a whole of country approach, or a state-by-state approach,” she said.

“Obviously where there is community outbreak that is a no-go for New Zealand.

“Where they have border controls in place and where they’ve had no community transmissions for sustained periods of time that may be a different scenario.”

Victoria has suffered from a major uptick in COVID-19 cases while NZ has not recorded a positive test outside of its border regime in five weeks.

Earlier this month, an expert group endorsed by Scott Morrison and Ms Ardern’s governments reported back with a blueprint on how to resume regular travel across the Tasman in the age of COVID-19.

Ms Ardern says her government is now doing that work while waiting for an Australian decision.

The Labour leader has been loathe to give a timeframe for a bubble, previously saying September was realistic.

That may now be off the table, given Wellington’s reluctance to risk its COVID-free status and the eagerness of Australian leaders to keep their state borders open.

Should Australian cases surge, New Zealand may pivot to the Pacific, where several leaders have petitioned New Zealand to open up to them.

Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands and other micro-nations haven’t registered a single case of the virus through the pandemic.

Fiji hasn’t had a case for 72 days, and Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has used his own social media accounts to beg VIPs to visit his country to inject much-needed vitality in their tourism-based economy.

Ms Ardern is maintaining her focus and hopes on Australia, saying recent conversations with Cook Islands PM Henry Puna and Samoan PM Tuila’epa recently suggested leaders were happy to “move cautiously”.

The government’s bottom line is they won’t open a border to anyone “until we have reassurances that New Zealanders will be safe”.

That position has been attacked by new opposition leader Todd Muller, who said it was “untenable” to wait for a vaccine before allowing regular international travel.

Ms Ardern returned fire, pointing to rising global case numbers.

“Any suggestion of borders opening at this point, frankly, is dangerous and I don’t think we should put New Zealand in that position.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Stuart dirty how Bateman fiasco played out

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says it's time for the NRL to rein in rogue player managers following John Bateman's decision to leave the Raiders.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

As Victorian AFL clubs prepare to hit the road for an extended period, Trent Cotchin has conceded some Tigers players could choose not to enter interstate hubs.

cricket

Boards to share COVID calender pain: Finch

Cricket Australia says it will work with Zimbabwe Cricket to reschedule an ODI series that has been postponed because of COVID-19.

rugby league

Broncos players receive death threats

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has slammed cyber bullies, revealing teammates have received death threats after the Broncos' fifth NRL loss in a row.

Australian rules football

SA govt move to force another AFL revamp

South Australia's government has followed Queensland in adopting fresh coronavirus protocols that will force the AFL into another fixture revamp.

news

inquiry

Lost communications hindered fire fight

Some towns were effectively cut off from the outside world when they lost communications, power and road access during the summer's bushfires emergency.

sport

rugby league

Stuart dirty how Bateman fiasco played out

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says it's time for the NRL to rein in rogue player managers following John Bateman's decision to leave the Raiders.

world

laws

China passes national security law for HK

National security legislation for Hong Kong has been passed by China's parliament, prompting criticism from Western governments.