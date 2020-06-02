Discover Australian Associated Press

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) and his family have tested positive for coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Armenian PM tests positive for coronavirus

By AAP

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 19:19:36

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking on Monday during a Facebook live video, Pashinyan said: “I didn’t have any symptoms. I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline”, adding his whole family was infected.

He has led this former Soviet republic in the southern Caucasus Mountains for two years since a series of mass protests against the previous government had swept him to power.

Pashinyan said he was asymptomatic and would self-isolate in an effort to prevent spreading the disease.

“I will be working from home, from the prime minister’s residence,” Pashinyan said in the video address.

Armenia, a relatively small republic of about three million people bordering Turkey and Iran, has reported more than 9400 cases of coronavirus, with 139 deaths.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

world

civil unrest

Police shot as Trump vows to use troops

President Donald Trump has vowed to use the US military to halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.