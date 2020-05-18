Arnie backs ‘Roos depth to get to Qatar

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Graham Arnold believes the Socceroos now have enough depth to cope with a gruelling schedule ahead. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Arnie backs ‘Roos depth to get to Qatar

By Ed Jackson

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 12:07:58

The COVID-19 crisis means a busy time ahead for the Socceroos but coach Graham Arnold is confident he has created the squad depth to cope.

Australia face a condensed schedule to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with international football unlikely to resume for months due to the global pandemic.

World governing body FIFA has even indicated international football may not return until 2021 to give club competitions across the world a chance to complete their fixtures.

With the Olyroos also set to play in a rescheduled Olympics next year and a possible guest nation appearance at the postponed Copa America, Arnold’s men are looking at a bumper fixture list.

Arnold says growing depth in his national team options was his primary goal since taking over in 2018 as veterans Tim Cahill, Mile Jedinak and Mark Milligan reached the end of their international careers.

“I knew from what I saw that pretty much we as a country only had trust in 12 or 13 players,” Arnold told AAP.

“You can’t get through that. When players retire you need more players to step up. 

“For me it was about creating depth and the depth would be needed by 2021 for the third phase of our World Cup qualifiers and moving into Qatar.”

From the first match of his reign against Kuwait in October 2018, Arnold handed debuts to 10 players including Scottish-born duo Martin Boyle and Harry Souttar.

Defender Brad Smith and striker Adam Taggart have made successful returns to the Socceroos setup while youngsters such as Ajdin Hrustic and Brandon Borrello are now regular call-ups.

Arnold has also introduced uncapped English-based midfielder Kenneth Dougall to his most recent squad while Daniel Arzani is waiting in the wings following his injury woes in the past 12 months.

“When I sat down the first week or so in the job  … I probably only had 25 that I could really look at and believe that would do a good job for us,” Arnold said.

“But now I’ve probably got a list of 45 and I have the belief in those 45 that no matter who we play against they’ll do a great job.”

Arnold is eager for the game domestically to restart and provide more opportunity for young talent.

He believes the pandemic is a perfect opportunity for the A-League to reset, and says he’d like to see more games in Australia’s top flight to put the competition on a par with other major leagues.

“Is 26 rounds enough? I don’t think so,” he said.

“All around the world it’s 30 to 36 rounds so I’m just saying the most important thing for me is kids getting minutes to play for their development.

“The crucial age for that development is between the age of 17 and 23. They need gametime, they need minutes, they need a lot of games.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

soccer

Arnie backs 'Roos depth to get to Qatar

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is confident he has the squad to cope with a looming packed schedule due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL clubs spread stars to avoid a big hit

AFL clubs have avoided having all their best players in the same training groups of eight but Richmond are keeping those of the same position together.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland trio Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings have been stood down after refusing to accept Rugby Australia's salary reductions.

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

news

politics

Australia's virus inquiry gathers momentum

A group of 54 African nations has joined Australia's push for an inquiry into coronavirus, taking the total number of countries on board to 116.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.