Aroa Biosurgery pops 80 pct in ASX debut

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Aroa Biosurgery shares surged more than 80 per cent after its debut on the ASX. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

financing and stock offering

Aroa Biosurgery pops 80 pct in ASX debut

By Derek Rose

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 14:22:27

Aroa Biosurgery has soared more than 80 per cent on its ASX debut as investors snapped up shares of the Kiwi sheep-gut biotech company.

At 1330 AEST, Aroa shares were up 84.7 per cent to $1.385, giving the 140-person company a market capitalisation of around $416 million.

The company raised $30 million by selling 40 million new shares at 75 cents apiece, with early investors selling another $15 million worth of shares.

The company makes a soft tissue regeneration platform, Endoform, which is derived from sheep forestomach and is used as a scaffolding for wound healing.

“We knew after the roadshow that we had good institutional demand, we knew today would go well, but it’s been surprising how well it’s gone,” Aroa founder and chief executive Brian Ward told AAP.

Trading began following a bell-ringing ceremony livestreamed between the ASX’s headquarters in Sydney and Aroa’s offices in Auckland, joined by happy investors and staff. 

“It’s been quite a party,” Mr Ward said.

The company plans to use the funds from the IPO to expand in the United States, where it has five commercial products approved for sale, targeting chronic wounds, hernia, soft tissue and breast reconstruction.

Its products have been used in more than four million procedures at 600 hospitals.

Aroa says that Endoform is 20 per cent to 60 per cent less expensive than competing biological regeneration products, while only slightly more expensive than synthetic scaffolding technology..

In FY2020 the company had product revenue of $NZ22 million ($A20.6 million) and was earnings positive.

