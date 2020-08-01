Discover Australian Associated Press

A man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

police

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

By Andi Yu

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 17:15:13

A man has been arrested in connection to the Melbourne freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

The 49-year-old from Frankston was arrested in Lyndhurst in Melbourne’s southeast on Saturday morning, Victoria Police say.

The four officers – Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney – were killed on duty while impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

Police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, was clocked doing 149km/h while under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis, prompting police to impound his car.

The officers were hit while they were dealing with Pusey who then allegedly filmed the crash site and verbally abused Senior Constable Taylor before running away.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

The four constables were farewelled at private funerals and tributes flowed for them across the state.

The trucking company involved in the fatal accident has been penalised for safety breaches, including truck defects and using fatigued drivers.

