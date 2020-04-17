Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

By Angie Raphael and Michael Ramsey

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 18:30:37

A crew member from the coronavirus-plagued Artania cruise ship has died in a Perth hospital, taking Western Australia’s toll to seven.

Health minister Roger Cook said the 42-year-old man from the Philippines died at Royal Perth Hospital on Thursday.

“His family have been notified and were put in contact with that crew member via translators and the shipping company, and they were able to reach out to him in his dying days,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends and fellow crew members in what must undoubtedly be a very difficult time for them.”

The Artania has been docked in Fremantle for the past three weeks but its captain, Morten Hansen, confirmed the German liner was on track to leave on Saturday afternoon, adding the vessel was waiting for fresh provisions.

“I think we can keep the time frame without any problem,” Mr Hansen told 6PR radio.

Mr Hansen said the crew member had been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as a motorman, describing his death as “heartbreaking”.

Premier Mark McGowan earlier said the man’s death was very sad but it was still in the interests of everyone for the ship to leave as soon as possible.

“The Commonwealth has issued them with a directive to leave tomorrow,” he told reporters.

“If I was a crew member of that ship I would want to get home.”

The crewman’s death follows that of two people aged in their 70s who died last week, one of whom travelled on board the Artania and another who had been overseas.

An 84-year-old passenger from the Ruby Princess and a 69-year-old foreign man who worked on the Artania also died last week.

“Fit, healthy and active” Perth grandfather Ray Daniels, 73, showed no significant signs of being unwell until he collapsed at home and died less than 48 hours later in March.

Perth man James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die from COVID-19.

WA recorded six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 541.

Five were related to cruise ships, including three from the Costa Victoria and two from the Artania.

In total, WA has recorded 219 positive tests among people linked to cruise ships, including 79 from the Artania and 53 from the Ruby Princess.

There are 34 patients in Perth hospitals, including six in intensive care.

But 377 people have recovered from the virus.

Latest news

health

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus, taking WA's toll to seven.

politics

Tracking or restrictions: the virus choice

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has likened a coronavirus contact tracing app to national service, saying restrictions must stay unless enough people use it.

crime, law and justice

Tamil family overjoyed at latest court win

A Tamil family fighting to return home to Biloela in regional Queensland is overjoyed after a win in the latest round of their marathon legal battle.

virus diseases

More virus cases at NSW aged care home

Coronavirus testing will be ramped up at a western Sydney aged care home that's linked to 29 COVID-19 cases.

virus diseases

Seventh Tas virus death, national toll 64

A 72-year-old man has become the seventh coronavirus death in Tasmania, taking the national toll to 64.

news

politics

Tracking or restrictions: the virus choice

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has likened a coronavirus contact tracing app to national service, saying restrictions must stay unless enough people use it.

sport

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.