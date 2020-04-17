Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

A crew member from the coronavirus-plagued Artania cruise ship has died in a Perth hospital, taking Western Australia’s toll to seven.

Health minister Roger Cook said the 42-year-old man from the Philippines died at Royal Perth Hospital on Thursday.

“His family have been notified and were put in contact with that crew member via translators and the shipping company, and they were able to reach out to him in his dying days,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends and fellow crew members in what must undoubtedly be a very difficult time for them.”

The Artania has been docked in Fremantle for the past three weeks but its captain, Morten Hansen, confirmed the German liner was on track to leave on Saturday afternoon, adding the vessel was waiting for fresh provisions.

“I think we can keep the time frame without any problem,” Mr Hansen told 6PR radio.

Mr Hansen said the crew member had been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as a motorman, describing his death as “heartbreaking”.

Premier Mark McGowan earlier said the man’s death was very sad but it was still in the interests of everyone for the ship to leave as soon as possible.

“The Commonwealth has issued them with a directive to leave tomorrow,” he told reporters.

“If I was a crew member of that ship I would want to get home.”

The crewman’s death follows that of two people aged in their 70s who died last week, one of whom travelled on board the Artania and another who had been overseas.

An 84-year-old passenger from the Ruby Princess and a 69-year-old foreign man who worked on the Artania also died last week.

“Fit, healthy and active” Perth grandfather Ray Daniels, 73, showed no significant signs of being unwell until he collapsed at home and died less than 48 hours later in March.

Perth man James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die from COVID-19.

WA recorded six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 541.

Five were related to cruise ships, including three from the Costa Victoria and two from the Artania.

In total, WA has recorded 219 positive tests among people linked to cruise ships, including 79 from the Artania and 53 from the Ruby Princess.

There are 34 patients in Perth hospitals, including six in intensive care.

But 377 people have recovered from the virus.