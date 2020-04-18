Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

By Angie Raphael and Michael Ramsey

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 18:30:37

A crew member from the coronavirus-plagued Artania cruise ship has died in a Perth hospital, taking Western Australia’s toll to seven.

Health minister Roger Cook said the 42-year-old man from the Philippines died at Royal Perth Hospital on Thursday.

“His family have been notified and were put in contact with that crew member via translators and the shipping company, and they were able to reach out to him in his dying days,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends and fellow crew members in what must undoubtedly be a very difficult time for them.”

The Artania has been docked in Fremantle for the past three weeks but its captain, Morten Hansen, confirmed the German liner was on track to leave on Saturday afternoon, adding the vessel was waiting for fresh provisions.

“I think we can keep the time frame without any problem,” Mr Hansen told 6PR radio.

Mr Hansen said the crew member had been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as a motorman, describing his death as “heartbreaking”.

Premier Mark McGowan earlier said the man’s death was very sad but it was still in the interests of everyone for the ship to leave as soon as possible.

“The Commonwealth has issued them with a directive to leave tomorrow,” he told reporters.

“If I was a crew member of that ship I would want to get home.”

The crewman’s death follows that of two people aged in their 70s who died last week, one of whom travelled on board the Artania and another who had been overseas.

An 84-year-old passenger from the Ruby Princess and a 69-year-old foreign man who worked on the Artania also died last week.

“Fit, healthy and active” Perth grandfather Ray Daniels, 73, showed no significant signs of being unwell until he collapsed at home and died less than 48 hours later in March.

Perth man James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die from COVID-19.

WA recorded six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 541.

Five were related to cruise ships, including three from the Costa Victoria and two from the Artania.

In total, WA has recorded 219 positive tests among people linked to cruise ships, including 79 from the Artania and 53 from the Ruby Princess.

There are 34 patients in Perth hospitals, including six in intensive care.

But 377 people have recovered from the virus.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

Australian rules football

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

rugby league

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year's State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it's a great idea.

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

news

health

NSW aged care resident with COVID-19 dies

The death of the 93-year-old man, a resident of Anglicare's Newmarch House, takes NSW's coronavirus death toll to 29.

sport

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.