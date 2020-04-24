Artania passenger dies of virus in WA

A fourth person from the now-departed Artania cruise ship has died of coronavirus in Western Australia, taking the state’s toll to eight.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the German passenger, a man in his 70s, died in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital on Thursday after being removed from the ship last month.

The cruise liner spent three weeks docked in Fremantle before departing for Europe on Saturday with 400 crew and 11 passengers on board.

“He was one of the earlier passengers that we took off the Artania so obviously he’s been in the ICU for a long time now,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

“This is a really difficult period for both his family in Germany but also for the health staff that provided care for this gentleman.”

WA recorded two new cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 548.

One is a returned traveller from the UK who had been isolating in a Perth hotel and the other, also in Perth, is being investigated.

The state has 76 active cases and 20 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.

WA had recorded two straight days with no new coronavirus cases before the new positive tests emerged overnight.

Social distancing rules could be relaxed soon but Mr Cook said the advice remained that people should only leave their homes for essential purposes.

“We know that it’s a long weekend, we know the weather’s been great and that these low numbers are encouraging people to believe that perhaps we’re getting through this,” he said.

“We’re not. This virus will be with us for a long time to come. Only once we have a vaccine will we have an exit strategy.”

Another Artania passenger aged in his 70s died earlier this month, while two crewmen aged 42 and 69 also passed away.

Mr Cook said there was a particular need to maintain good physical distancing during the Anzac Day long weekend.

Public health emergency operations centre coordinator Clare Huppatz said there had been few cases in WA with an unknown source of infection.

“The thing we’ve really been looking for is sustained community transmission and we’ve had no evidence of that to date,” Dr Huppatz said.

Breast screening will resume at most metropolitan clinics from Wednesday, while rural services will make a phased return across May and June.