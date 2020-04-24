Artania passenger dies of virus in WA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A fourth person from the cruise ship Artania has died of the coronavirus taking WA's toll to eight. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Artania passenger dies of virus in WA

By Michael Ramsey

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 15:15:55

A fourth person from the now-departed Artania cruise ship has died of coronavirus in Western Australia, taking the state’s toll to eight.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the German passenger, a man in his 70s, died in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital on Thursday after being removed from the ship last month.

The cruise liner spent three weeks docked in Fremantle before departing for Europe on Saturday with 400 crew and 11 passengers on board.

“He was one of the earlier passengers that we took off the Artania so obviously he’s been in the ICU for a long time now,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

“This is a really difficult period for both his family in Germany but also for the health staff that provided care for this gentleman.”

WA recorded two new cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 548.

One is a returned traveller from the UK who had been isolating in a Perth hotel and the other, also in Perth, is being investigated.

The state has 76 active cases and 20 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.

WA had recorded two straight days with no new coronavirus cases before the new positive tests emerged overnight.

Social distancing rules could be relaxed soon but Mr Cook said the advice remained that people should only leave their homes for essential purposes.

“We know that it’s a long weekend, we know the weather’s been great and that these low numbers are encouraging people to believe that perhaps we’re getting through this,” he said.

“We’re not. This virus will be with us for a long time to come. Only once we have a vaccine will we have an exit strategy.”

Another Artania passenger aged in his 70s died earlier this month, while two crewmen aged 42 and 69 also passed away.

Mr Cook said there was a particular need to maintain good physical distancing during the Anzac Day long weekend.

Public health emergency operations centre coordinator Clare Huppatz said there had been few cases in WA with an unknown source of infection.

“The thing we’ve really been looking for is sustained community transmission and we’ve had no evidence of that to date,” Dr Huppatz said.

Breast screening will resume at most metropolitan clinics from Wednesday, while rural services will make a phased return across May and June.

Latest news

virus diseases

Artania passenger dies of virus in WA

Western Australia's coronavirus toll has increased to eight after a fourth person from the now-departed Artania cruise ship died in hospital.

health

Crowds force the closure of Sydney beaches

Randwick City Council has been forced to close its patrolled beaches for the remainder of the day after crowds gathered on the sand and in the water.

politics

Roads, rail and regulation to mend economy

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says tax increases are off the table as the government mulls its coronavirus economic recovery package.

police

Vic driver in court after police deaths

A driver has faced a Melbourne court charged with nine offences after he allegedly fled a freeway crash site where four police officers were killed.

crime, law and justice

Vic driver accused of taunting dying cop

The man accused of fleeing a Melbourne freeway crash scene swore at a dying police officer about his Porsche being smashed, a court has heard.

news

health

Crowds force the closure of Sydney beaches

Randwick City Council has been forced to close its patrolled beaches for the remainder of the day after crowds gathered on the sand and in the water.

sport

sport

National framework for return of sport

The prime minister has announced a national framework to help state governments decide when Australia's sporting codes can return from the coronavirus shutdown.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.