Artania passenger dies of virus in WA

A fourth person from the now-departed Artania cruise ship has died of coronavirus in Western Australia, taking the state’s toll to eight.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the foreign passenger, a man in his 70s, died in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital on Thursday after being removed from the ship last month.

The German cruise liner spent three weeks docked in Fremantle before departing for Europe on Saturday with 400 crew and 11 passengers on board.

WA recorded two new cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 548.

Of the new cases, both recorded in the Perth metropolitan area, one relates to overseas travel and the other is being investigated.

The state has 76 active cases and 20 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Another Artania passenger aged in his 70s died earlier this month, while two crewmen aged 42 and 69 also passed away.

WA had recorded two straight days with no new coronavirus cases before the new positive tests emerged overnight.

The state government has flagged the potential for social distancing rules to be relaxed in coming weeks, potentially starting with public gathering restrictions.

Mr Cook said there was a particular need for West Australians to maintain good social distancing during the Anzac Day long weekend.