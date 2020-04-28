Artists, entertainers call for virus funds

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The arts sector is calling for a stimulus package to help overcome the impacts of coronavirus. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Artists, entertainers call for virus funds

By Rebecca Gredley

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 13:37:55

Artists and entertainers are calling for more support as 70 per cent of their sector is estimated to be out of work because of coronavirus.

Events and live performances were hard hit by early restrictions, particularly the ban on crowds of 500 or more, as well as travel bans which resulted in cancelled tours.

Screen productions have also been suspended to comply with social distancing requirements. 

Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance chief Paul Murphy says the impact on workers has been devastating.

“Not only have they lost current income, but upcoming contracts for work have been cancelled or are in doubt,” he told AAP.

Mr Murphy says the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ figure that one in five industry workers have lost their jobs is a vast underestimate as it doesn’t include freelancers.

Based on MEAA’s membership he puts the figure at 70 per cent.

MEAA is calling for adjustments to JobKeeper, so it includes freelancers who regularly move between gigs and therefore don’t notch up the 12 months of ongoing employment required for the scheme.

Once social distancing requirements are eased, it won’t be as easy as turning a switch to rebuild the sector, Mr Murphy says.

“Productions take months of planning and development before audiences see them, so realistically it will be a long time before we see the sector return to normal,” he said.

“But a stimulus package now would help to keep people in employment.”

Earlier this month the government announced a $27 million package aimed at regional areas, indigenous artists and counselling support.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher has otherwise pointed the industry towards the unemployment benefit and JobKeeper, the government’s wage subsidy.

But employees at the Sydney Opera House, Arts Centre Melbourne and local government venues don’t qualify for JobKeeper as they’re public sector employees.

The Sydney Opera House has temporarily stopped public activities like performances, tours, bars and restaurants.

Like other venues it’s moved to the digital space by launching ‘From Our House to Yours’, featuring online live shows as well as performance playbacks.

“This is an important way that we are continuing to connect with, inspire, educate and entertain local and global communities while our venues are temporarily closed to the public,” Sydney Opera House chief Louise Herron told AAP.

She said they were “undertaking comprehensive planning” to ensure the Opera House is in the best position to create a vibrant arts scene within its performance spaces once restrictions are lifted and operations resume.

Latest sport

rugby league

Gould calls for NRL season ban for Cleary

Penrith and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has become the latest high-profile NRL player to be involved in a social distancing controversy.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL players to have say on key issues

AFL players will have the chance to voice their opinions on key issues surrounding the season restart in a telephone hook-up with the AFLPA.

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

news

health

Virus spread from unknown sources plummets

Australia has recorded just one case of COVID-19 being contracted from an unknown source in the past day, with Health Minister Greg Hunt buoyed by the figure.

sport

rugby league

Gould calls for NRL season ban for Cleary

Penrith and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has become the latest high-profile NRL player to be involved in a social distancing controversy.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.