Qld lobbies for arts organisation support

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Labor says the federal government needs to give more clarity to the arts sector amid coronavirus. Image by Narelle Bouveng/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld lobbies for arts organisation support

By Rebecca Gredley

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 21:01:01

Queensland is urging the federal government to support small and medium arts organisations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher is still working on a scheme to help the ailing arts industry, but is keeping mum on how it will look.

Queensland’s Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch says she wrote to Mr Fletcher on Tuesday, urging him to make sure any proposal is “geared toward supporting small-to-medium arts organisations”.

“The exclusion of so many artists and arts workers from JobKeeper is an issue that the federal government needs to address,” Ms Enoch said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The chief health officer is providing expert medical advice as to … when live performances can recommence, and on my advice Arts Queensland has been working with the arts sector for each stage of the Palaszczuk Government’s Roadmap to Recovery.”

ACT arts minister Gordon Ramsay is hopeful Canberra’s museums and galleries, as well as musicians and entertainers, will benefit from the package being prepared by Mr Fletcher.

Mr Ramsay wrote to Mr Fletcher in late March, highlighting two vital and urgent areas of Commonwealth responsibility.

“These are an immediate economic stimulus for the arts, particularly focused on individual, freelance and contractor artists rather than on organisations,” he wrote.

“And a specific and flexible approach by the Commonwealth to income support/welfare payments that pays attention to the unusual employment circumstances of the creative sector.”

A spokeswoman for Mr Fletcher said the minister had been speaking with the sector, to understand the hurdles to restarting.

“Many practical suggestions have been made to the government by sector leaders,” the spokeswoman said.

Under the three-step framework for easing limitations, the final stage allows for gatherings of up to 100 people. However, there’s no clarity for when larger crowds can congregate.

Labor’s arts spokesman Tony Burke said the sector needs to know when and how it can return.

“Will it be that they’re expected to have every second row?” he told ABC radio on Tuesday. 

“Or will it be that they can fill the place if people are wearing masks and there’s plenty of sanitiser? What would the staged process look like?”

In the early stages of the pandemic, the coalition pointed the industry to its wage subsidy plan, but many workers don’t meet the requirements to qualify for the $1500 fortnightly JobKeeper payments.

The government has announced $27 million worth of support targeted at regional and indigenous artists.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagle Cox into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox has been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

news

inquiry

Defence force won't be fighting bushfires

Operation Bushfire Assist marked the largest mobilisation of the ADF for domestic disaster relief in Australia's history, involving about 8000 personnel.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagle Cox into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox has been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US curfews defied but violence subsides

Curfews and threats of calling in the military have failed to hold back tens of thousands of people protesting over police brutality against black Americans.