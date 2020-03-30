ASADA staff test positive to coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ASADA CEO David Sharpe says two staffers have tested positive to the coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

sport

ASADA staff test positive to coronavirus

By Steve Larkin

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 17:07:28

Two staffers at Australia’s anti-doping agency have tested positive to coronavirus.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) says the staffers aren’t drug testers.

The staffers self-isolated when they became aware that a person they’d had contact with tested positive to the virus.

“These staff members are not from our testing team and have not had any contact with athletes during this period,” ASADA chief executive David Sharpe said on Monday.

All ASADA staff based in Canberra were working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the authority has warned Australia’s athletes they can still be drug tested anywhere, anytime, despite some other nations halting tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Russia and Canada have put doping tests on hold, ASADA’s testing continues.

“ASADA maintains the ability to deliver critical testing where required,” an ASADA spokesperson said on Monday.

“However, we have adapted our testing program to the current environment to ensure the health and safety of ASADA staff and athletes.

“Athletes are still required to adhere to their whereabouts requirements in the knowledge that they can be tested anywhere, anytime.”

ASADA has enacted a continuity plan to ensure its essential functions operate.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the Department of Health to inform our response and manage all risks associated with COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency last week warned the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals.

The Tokyo Games were to have started on July 24 this year but the virus outbreak forced their postponement.

Canada announced on Monday its doping control testing program had been put on hold until further notice in response to government directives intended to minimise the risk of exposure and spread of coronavirus.

Russia’s anti-doping agency on Saturday said it was temporarily halting testing in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile in Australia, the AFL on Monday secured a line of credit with banks to allow it to continue operating.

The deal, reportedly worth more than $500 million, comes a week after the AFL and its 18 clubs stood down about 80 per cent of staff.

And the Australian Rugby League Commission on Monday guaranteed three months’ funding for NRL clubs after another crisis meeting.

Each NRL club will get about $2.5 million to survive if the competition doesn’t resume this year.

That included two months’ pay for players under a proposed 75 per cent pay cut should the entire season be wiped out.

The development came as Rugby Australia (RA), at its annual general meeting on Monday, forecast “significant cuts” to remain viable.

RA detailed a $9.4 million operating deficit in the 2019 year, with chairman Paul McLean acknowledging “extremely uncertain times” lay ahead.

“To put it simply, there is no way of knowing what damage this crisis will have on our game, or for how long it will continue to impact us,” McLean said in a statement.

RA CEO Raelene Castle took a 50 per cent pay cut with the specifics of the other cuts yet to be revealed.

Latest sport

sport

ASADA staff test positive to coronavirus

Two staffers at the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) have tested positive to the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL secures huge lifeline from banks

The AFL has secured a lifeline from banks which will allow it to continue operating through the coronavirus crisis and potentially save clubs from extinction.

rugby union

Rugby Aust boss takes 50 per cent pay cut

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is taking a 50 per cent pay cut and has foreshadowed cuts in other areas as she prepares to meet the players' union tomorrow,

rugby league

NRL clubs to get $2.5m to survive crisis

The ARL Commission has told NRL clubs they will get just $2.5 million to survive the coronavirus crisis should the entire season be wiped out.

soccer

Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

It's played a large part in their recent A-League success but Sydney FC's stability with their playing squad poses a headache during the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Australian companies to get wage subsidies

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $130 billion economic stimulus package to help businesses pay wages for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL secures huge lifeline from banks

The AFL has secured a lifeline from banks which will allow it to continue operating through the coronavirus crisis and potentially save clubs from extinction.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.