ASIC will suspend its enhanced on-site supervisory work and activities that are not "time-critical". Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

ASIC suspends “non-critical” activities

By Swati Pandey

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 13:12:52

The markets watchdog will suspend its enhanced on-site supervisory work and other activities that are not “time-critical” as it focuses on the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said it was “committed to working constructively and pragmatically” with the firms it regulated, and was “mindful they may encounter difficulties in complying with their regulatory obligations due to the impact of COVID-19.”

In a separate statement, prudential regulator APRA said it had suspended the majority of its planned policy and supervision initiatives in response to the rapidly spreading infectious disease.

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

Australia out of Tokyo Olympics in 2020

Australia says sending a team to the Tokyo Olympics this year is untenable as rugby league and soccer hold crisis meetings about their immediate futures.

Japan PM now open to Olympics postponement

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NRL taking fresh advice about playing on

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says the game is determined to push on but could run until December if the season is forced to suspend.

NSW schools open, online resources ready

Schools in NSW will remain open but online resources are being ramped up to combat the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection.

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.