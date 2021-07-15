FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Australia's domestic intelligence agency is looking for clever, curious people on Instagram. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

espionage and intelligence

ASIO goes social to recruit new generation

By Marion Rae

July 15, 2021

2021-07-15 18:32:11

A social media footprint is no longer a barrier to becoming a spy.

Australia’s domestic intelligence agency is looking for clever, curious people on Instagram.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation has joined the social networking site to launch the “Why I Spy” recruitment campaign.

“Trench coats and fedoras are a fun throwback to our past, but not the reality anymore,” chief spy Mike Burgess said. 

“Our spies are your neighbours and friends and members of your community. They are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers.”

Employees include former nurses, zoologists, teachers, music conductors, tradies, geologists, philosophers, and surf lifesavers.

The recruitment drive will showcase the different career paths and traits that are wanted for field officers, analysts and technologists.

YouTube and Twitter will also be mined for the next generation of spies.

