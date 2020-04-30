Asteroid set to whizz past Earth

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An asteroid is set to fly past the Earth at about 16 times further away than the moon. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Asteroid set to whizz past Earth

By AAP

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 19:38:36

A two-kilometre-wide asteroid is set to make a “close approach” to Earth, even if scientists define such a visit as still 6.3 million kilometres away.

Named 1998 OR2, it will be at its closest to Earth around 0955 GMT (1955 AEST) on Wednesday, at which point it will still be 16 times further away from our planet than the moon, according to the website of NASA, the US space agency.

Scientists first noticed the asteroid in 1998 and have been tracking it since.

“As a result, we understand its orbital trajectory very precisely, and we can say with confidence that this asteroid poses no possibility of impact for at least the next 200 years. Its next close approach to Earth will occur in 2079, when it will pass by closer – only about four times the lunar distance,” read the NASA statement.

It is still considered a “potentially hazardous asteroid,” as slight changes to its orbit could make it an eventual hazard to life on Earth.

The last approach by a major asteroid, Florence, was in September 2017. That heavenly body measures five kilometres in width, but was 18 times further away from Earth than the moon.

Latest sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

Australian rules football

'Suck it up' on AFL hubs, says Lions coach

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is urging players to approach the AFL's proposed hub plan with appropriate perspective.

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

news

crime, law and justice

Dedicated mum and officer farewelled

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who was killed alongside three colleagues in a crash on a Melbourne freeway, has been farewelled at a private funeral.

sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

world

epidemic and plague

Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

A major advance in COVID-19 treatment has boosted hopes in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ravaged economies look to when they can reopen.