Asthma inhaler trial as COVID-19 treatment

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian and British researchers will test whether asthma inhalers can be used to treat COVID-19. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Asthma inhaler trial as COVID-19 treatment

By Sonia Kohlbacher

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 14:45:55

They are designed to keep asthma attacks in check but a group of Australian researchers believe inhalers could also be used to treat COVID-19.

A trial by Queensland University of Technology and Oxford University researchers is looking at whether inhalers can stop coronavirus infection becoming a full-blown respiratory illness.

They are focused on its potential impact early in the infection and if using an inhaler could lead to fewer emergency department presentations and hospital admissions.

Dan Nicolau, an associate professor at QUT, noticed only small numbers of asthmatics and people with the chronic lung disease, COPD, among the seriously ill in the early stages of the pandemic.

He thought it was odd, because their lung problems should mean they were at greater risk of infection.

“One explanation for the low numbers was that something these people were doing regularly was protecting them and that, logically, was that they routinely used inhalers for their chronic lung problems,” Associate Professor Nicolau explained.

“Ideally it may be that the corticosteroid therapy would be given to anyone with a new, dry cough, and while they are awaiting their COVID test results.”

Modelling by the research team indicates the earlier people are given the inhaler, the less likely they are to become sick, Prof Nicolau added.

About 500 people are needed for the trial and recruitment is already underway at the Churchill Hospital in the city of Oxford, England.

Some patients will be given an inexpensive, widely-prescribed inhaler medication used by people with asthma to prevent and control symptoms.

Others will be given a placebo.

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Nine days out from the A-League season restart, Melbourne's three clubs are stuck in Victoria after failing to make it across the NSW border on Monday night.

Australian rules football

Dogs dispute new AFL dangerous-tackle laws

The Western Bulldogs will challenge Hayden Crozier's one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

news

virus diseases

Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases at 191, as border crossings with NSW prepare to close.

sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.