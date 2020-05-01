Asthma sufferers to save on injecting pen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An expensive drug to prevent severe asthma attacks has been added to the PBS, saving patients money. Image by John Pryke/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Asthma sufferers to save on injecting pen

By Sophie Moore

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 19:52:57

Australians living with severe asthma will have access to a cheaper home treatment when a self-injecting pen is listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Patients with severe eosinophilic asthma – where levels of inflammation-causing white blood cells are elevated in the lungs – can already purchase the drug Fasenra from pharmacies.

But currently it is only available as a course of injections to be administered at a hospital or GP clinic.

About 10 per cent of Australians suffer from asthma with around 170,000 people suffering from a severe form of the condition.

Fasenra, or benralizumab, is prescribed to young people over the age of 12 with uncontrolled eosinophilic asthma who are already using other medication, such as an asthma puffer.

It is injected under the skin with a thin 29-gauge needle once a month for the first three doses and once every eight weeks thereafter.

It can help stabilise the condition and prevent severe attacks.

“Having severe asthma can be a constant battle, with frequent symptoms and flare-ups which can be really debilitating,” said Michele Goldman, chief executive of Asthma Australia.

Without the PBS listing, one dose of Fasenra can cost about $3358, with a standard treatment course costing more than $25,000.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt will announce the drug’s listing on Friday, immediately taking the cost down to less than $41 per dose, or just over $300 a year.

The listing is timely as asthma sufferers are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Severe asthma places a major psychological and financial burden on sufferers and is linked to high rates of depression and anxiety.

More than 70 per cent of Australians living with the illness say they are impaired at work while almost 30 per cent say they have taken time off due to their health.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

AFL season reboot plans still unclear

The AFL will weigh up recommendations from Friday's national cabinet meeting to decide how the league restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby union

Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has put his support behind a new-look trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition "with an Asian and Pacific feel".

news

abusive behaviour

Calls for better temporary visa support

Family and domestic violence advocates are calling on the NSW government to support temporary visa holders during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

world

economy, business and finance

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.