ASX flat as virus worries temper sentiment

The Australian share market has edged into negative territory by noon after trading higher for most of the first two hours of the session.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 5.2 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 5937.1 points at 1200 AEST on Wednesday. The index hit a daily low of 5933.0 at 1133 AEST, and has not recovered to previous levels.

The All Ordinaries index was 3.7 points, or 0.06 per cent lower, at 6054.4.

The ASX performance follows a good day on Wall Street, where all three major US indices posted their third consecutive daily gains after US retail sales jumped by a record 17.7 per cent in May.

However, an outbreak in Beijing and a rise in infections in much of the US have made investors realise the effects of the pandemic are far from over.

In the local market, consumer staples was the best performing sector, up 1.35 per cent.

Financials were the worst performing sector, down 1.07 per cent, with all of the big four banks trading in negative territory.

The Commonwealth Bank fell 0.52 per cent to $69.73, NAB lost 1.43 per cent to $18.58 and Westpac slipped 1.27 per cent to $17.86.

ANZ remained lower, down 1.77 per cent to $18.89.

Materials and energy were also down by 0.90 and 0.66 per cent respectively, despite oil prices gaining three per cent overnight.

In mining, BHP was down 0.69 per cent to $36.03 after the company said it has hired CSL’s David Lamont as its new finance chief. He will return to the big miner after almost 15 years.