ASX flat as virus worries temper sentiment

The Australian share market has edged into negative territory by noon after trading higher for most of the first two hours of the session.
The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 5.2 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 5937.1 points at 1200 AEST on Wednesday. The index hit a daily low of 5933.0 at 1133 AEST, and has not recovered to previous levels.
The All Ordinaries index was 3.7 points, or 0.06 per cent lower, at 6054.4.
The ASX performance follows a good day on Wall Street, where all three major US indices posted their third consecutive daily gains after US retail sales jumped by a record 17.7 per cent in May.
However, an outbreak in Beijing and a rise in infections in much of the US have made investors realise the effects of the pandemic are far from over.
In the local market, consumer staples was the best performing sector, up 1.35 per cent.
Financials were the worst performing sector, down 1.07 per cent, with all of the big four banks trading in negative territory.
The Commonwealth Bank fell 0.52 per cent to $69.73, NAB lost 1.43 per cent to $18.58 and Westpac slipped 1.27 per cent to $17.86.
ANZ remained lower, down 1.77 per cent to $18.89.
Materials and energy were also down by 0.90 and 0.66 per cent respectively, despite oil prices gaining three per cent overnight.
In mining, BHP was down 0.69 per cent to $36.03 after the company said it has hired CSL’s David Lamont as its new finance chief. He will return to the big miner after almost 15 years.
Rival Rio Tinto was worse off by 0.89 per cent to $98.67, while Fortescue dropped 1.34 per cent to $14.68.
CSL shareholders were not fazed by the loss of Mr Lamont. The biotech shares rose 0.56 per cent to $285.61.
Health stocks were higher on improved sentiment after a UK-led drug trial of a generic steroid drug called dexamethasone used to treat COVID-19 patients reduced death rates among the most severe cases.
Shares in wind farm operator Infigen Energy jumped 9.15 per cent to 89 cents after a takeover bid from Spanish utility Iberdrola, valuing the company at $835 million.
Iberdrola has offered Infigen shareholders a price of 86 cents per share, a 7.5 per cent improvement on a rival bid by UAC.
Shares in Carsales rose 4.42 per cent to $17.70 after it reported improving customer activity following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. This activity, from late April to early June, was better than the same period last year.
The Australian dollar was buying 68.66 US cents at 1200 AEST, sharply lower from 69.41 US cents at the close of trade on Tuesday, as the US dollar rose against a basket of currencies.