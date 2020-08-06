ASX higher but eases on jobless warning

Shares were higher by about 0.6 per cent on the Australian market after US markets closed higher on good earnings reports and anticipation of more economic stimulus from the government.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was higher by 37.0 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 6038.3 points at 1200 AEST on Thursday.

The All Ordinaries index was higher by 40.1 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 6176.0.

The market appeared to have eased since Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 1130 AEST said tighter coronavirus restrictions in Victoria will lead to as many as 400,000 people losing their job or seeing their hours reduced to zero and a 10 per cent national jobless rate by year’s end.

Tough workplace restrictions came into effect in Melbourne overnight as part of stage four restrictions to slow the virus’ spread through the city.

Retailers have largely closed to customers and construction and manufacturing is being scaled back.

The materials and energy sectors led gains, up 2.22 and 1.74 per cent respectively, due to higher commodity prices.

Health shares had the biggest slump, down 0.83 per cent, followed by utilities, lower by 0.68 per cent.

AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade has resigned a week after the financial services giant announced its first-half profits had halved.

AMP accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

Blair Vernon from New Zealand Wealth Management will act as head of the Australian division in the interim.

AMP shares were trading higher by 1.4 per cent to $1.44.

Sleep apnea company ResMed fell 5.04 per cent to $26.54 after investors expected more from its fourth quarter results, which included net operating profit higher by 40 per cent.