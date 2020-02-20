Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian stocks have rallied following lifts in the US and other markets. Image by (TRACEY NEARMY)

economy, business and finance

ASX hits new high as Aussie dollar sinks

By Derek Rose

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 16:28:52

Australia’s share market has hit a fresh record high – while the Australian dollar has sunk to a decade low.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished Thursday up 17.9 points, or 0.25 per cent, at a closing record of 7,162.5 after setting an intraday record of 7,197.2 in early afternoon trade.

The broader All Ordinaries index gained 17.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,255.2.

The Australian dollar meanwhile sunk to buying 66.30 US cents at 1433 AEDT – its lowest level since March 2009 – before rebounding somewhat.

At 1624 AEDT it was buying 66.52 US cents, down from 66.92 US cents as the market closed on Wednesday.

cricket

Vlaeminck blow forces World Cup rethink

Spinning allrounder Molly Strano will replace Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the quick suffered a foot injury.

Injured Buddy still mentoring AFL's Swans

Lance Franklin has resumed running but coach John Longmire says Sydney won't unleash the superstar until they're confident he can get through the AFL season.

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

South Africa brings bad memories for Smith

Returning to the team hotel in Johannesburg where he was handed a 12-month ball-tampering ban has brought back unpleasant memories for Steve Smith.

Inquiry backs simplifying welfare reports

Parliament should pass new laws aimed at simplifying the way welfare recipients report income but more consultation is needed, an inquiry says.

