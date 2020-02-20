ASX hits new high as Aussie dollar sinks

Australia’s share market has hit a fresh record high – while the Australian dollar has sunk to a decade low.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished Thursday up 17.9 points, or 0.25 per cent, at a closing record of 7,162.5 after setting an intraday record of 7,197.2 in early afternoon trade.

The broader All Ordinaries index gained 17.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,255.2.

The Australian dollar meanwhile sunk to buying 66.30 US cents at 1433 AEDT – its lowest level since March 2009 – before rebounding somewhat.

At 1624 AEDT it was buying 66.52 US cents, down from 66.92 US cents as the market closed on Wednesday.