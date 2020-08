Australia’s share market has finished the week higher by 1.44 per cent, after earlier gains outweighed Friday’s session which closed lower.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed lower by 37.4 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 6004.8 points on Friday.

The All Ordinaries index was down 35.4 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 6144.9.

The Australian dollar was buying 72.16 US cents at 1619 AEST, up from 72.12 US cents at Thursday’s close.