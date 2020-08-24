Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The ASX was trading higher despite some negative news from major companies. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX nudges higher after execs punished

By Steven Deare

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 12:43:08

Australia’s share market is marginally higher despite the management of AMP and Rio Tinto making headlines for the wrong reasons.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was up 10.7 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6121.9 points at 1200 AEST on Monday.

The All Ordinaries index was higher by 18.0 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 6288.7.

Information technology was the best of the sectors, up 2.0 per cent.

Telecommunications was next best, 1.1 per cent higher.

The energy sector had the greatest decline, 0.76 per cent. The financial sector was down 0.26 per cent.

David Murray has resigned as chairman of AMP as part of a major shake-up after some major shareholders raised accountability concerns in the aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint against an executive.

Executives John Fraser and Boe Pahari have also stepped away from their current positions.

AMP shares were higher by 1.22 per cent to $1.44.

Miners were also dominating the news. Rio Tinto will cut the short-term bonuses of its chief executive and two senior executives following a review of the company’s destruction of two ancient caves.

The world’s biggest iron ore miner destroyed two historically significant sacred caves, which sat on top of a high-grade ore body it planned to mine, in Western Australia in May – against the wishes of Aboriginal traditional owners.

Rio shares rose 0.02 per cent to $100.74.

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has posted a record annual profit of $US4.7 billion ($A6.6 billion) and set a target of zero net emissions from its operations by 2040.

The group, which is the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, said the 49 per cent lift in profit for 2019/20 was driven by record shipments and ongoing low costs that underpinned revenue of $US12.8 billion ($A17.9 billion).

Fortescue will pay a final dividend of $1 a share.

Its shares were up 3.16 per cent to $18.56.

Meanwhile, BHP shares edged up 0.05 per cent to $38.38.

The big banks were all down. ANZ shed 0.81 per cent to $18.23, the Commonwealth slipped 0.48 per cent to $69.29, NAB edged lower by 0.45 per cent to $17.57 and Westpac dipped 0.26 per cent to $17.18.

Elsewhere on the market, Qantas lost 3.97 per cent to $3.74 after it said the boss of Qantas International, Tino La Spina, would leave the group as most long-haul aircraft remain grounded due to COVID-19.

The ASX performance comes after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the US closed at record highs on Friday.

Both indices were boosted by Apple and data which indicated pockets of strength in the US economy.

The Australian dollar was buying 71.74 US cents at 1200 AEST, down from 72.02 US cents at Friday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL set for significant job cuts

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Brebner named Victory A-League coach

Melbourne Victory have appointed interim coach Grant Brebner as their full-time A-League coach.

golf

Minjee Lee falls just shy at British Open

Australian golf star Minjee Lee has recorded her best result at a major championship, finishing third at the women's British Open at Royal Troon.

rugby league

Seibold set to quit Broncos: report

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will reportedly quit the Broncos within the next 48 hours.

golf

Popov wins British Open, Minjee Lee third

Germany's Sophia Popov has won the Women's British Open at Royal Troon, with Australia's Minjee Lee four strokes behind in outright third.

news

epidemic and plague

'Vicious cycle' of shortages at aged home

An independent review into the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House in Sydney found poor infection control led to shortages of staff and protective equipment.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL set for significant job cuts

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

terrorism

Victims reveal grief at NZ terror hearing

The New Zealand High Court has heard the March 15 terrorist Brenton Tarrant hoped to burn down the Christchurch mosques where he killed 51 people last year.