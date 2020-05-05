ASX opens higher; big banks and miners up

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The market awaits the RBA's rates announcement later on Tuesday. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX opens higher; big banks and miners up

By Steven Deare

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 11:05:35

Australian shares have risen in early trade with the big miners and banks are all trading higher.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was up by 39.4 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 5359.2 points after the first 30 minutes of trade on Tuesday.

The All Ordinaries index was 40.5 points higher, or 0.75 per cent, at 5430.0.

After a positive lead from Wall Street overnight, all industry sectors were trading higher bar health stocks.

Outdoor clothing retailer Kathmandu was off to a flying performance after reporting a surge in online sales in April.

Its shares rocketed up 8 cents, or 11.27 per cent, to 79 cents.

Most of its stores will resume trading this week after closing in late March due to COVID-19.

James Hardie also had a good early result – up by $1.36, or 6.54 per cent, to $22.17 after announcing it will suspend dividends and slash costs, including cutting 375 jobs.

Materials was the best performing sector in early trade.

BHP rose 30 cents, or 1 per cent, to $30.18, Rio gained 83 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $82.13, and Fortescue climbed 15 cents, or 1.39 per cent, to $10.94.

Among the banks, the Commonwealth Bank was faring best with a rise of 96 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $60.84.

NAB was up 16.5 cents, or 1 per cent, to $16.62, ANZ was 16 cents higher, or 0.99 per cent, to $16.31, while Westpac was up 11 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $15.88.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is scheduled at 1230 AEST to speak to the National Press Club about economic reform and recovery from the coronavirus. 

Then later in the afternoon, the Reserve Bank board will meet, however economists expect it to hold rates at a record low 0.25 per cent.

“There aren’t any other obvious policy levers to be pulled right now given how much already has been done,” JP Morgan Australia chief economist Ben Jarman said in a note. 

The bank cut the rate twice in March and introduced quantitative easing measures as COVID-19 spread across the country.

One Australian dollar bought 64.37 US cents at 1030 AEST, up from 63.90 US cents at Monday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

news

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.