ASX opens higher; big banks and miners up

Australian shares have risen in early trade with the big miners and banks are all trading higher.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was up by 39.4 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 5359.2 points after the first 30 minutes of trade on Tuesday.

The All Ordinaries index was 40.5 points higher, or 0.75 per cent, at 5430.0.

After a positive lead from Wall Street overnight, all industry sectors were trading higher bar health stocks.

Outdoor clothing retailer Kathmandu was off to a flying performance after reporting a surge in online sales in April.

Its shares rocketed up 8 cents, or 11.27 per cent, to 79 cents.

Most of its stores will resume trading this week after closing in late March due to COVID-19.

James Hardie also had a good early result – up by $1.36, or 6.54 per cent, to $22.17 after announcing it will suspend dividends and slash costs, including cutting 375 jobs.

Materials was the best performing sector in early trade.

BHP rose 30 cents, or 1 per cent, to $30.18, Rio gained 83 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $82.13, and Fortescue climbed 15 cents, or 1.39 per cent, to $10.94.

Among the banks, the Commonwealth Bank was faring best with a rise of 96 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $60.84.

NAB was up 16.5 cents, or 1 per cent, to $16.62, ANZ was 16 cents higher, or 0.99 per cent, to $16.31, while Westpac was up 11 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $15.88.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is scheduled at 1230 AEST to speak to the National Press Club about economic reform and recovery from the coronavirus.

Then later in the afternoon, the Reserve Bank board will meet, however economists expect it to hold rates at a record low 0.25 per cent.

“There aren’t any other obvious policy levers to be pulled right now given how much already has been done,” JP Morgan Australia chief economist Ben Jarman said in a note.

The bank cut the rate twice in March and introduced quantitative easing measures as COVID-19 spread across the country.

One Australian dollar bought 64.37 US cents at 1030 AEST, up from 63.90 US cents at Monday’s close.