Shares on the Australian market were more than 1 per cent higher in early trade. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX opens higher by more than 1%

By Steven Deare

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 10:37:03

Shares on the Australian market were more than one per cent higher in early trade and almost all industry sectors were up.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was higher by 64.2 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 5392.9 points after the first 15 minutes of trade on Friday.

The All Ordinaries index was 65.4 points, or 1.21 per cent higher, at 5483.4.

Energy was the best performing sector with a 2.26 per cent gain.

Materials was next best with a 1.9 per cent rise, while financials also helped, up 1.55 per cent.

Only the consumer staples sector was trading lower, by 0.08 per cent.

Prior to the state of local trade, steel manufacturer BlueScope reported it had suffered a cyberattack which affected some of its operations, including manufacturing and sales systems in Australia.

Investors appeared unfazed, with BlueScope shares up 1.94 per cent.

Jeweller Michael Hill told the ASX it would join the throng of retailers re-opening after coronavirus-related closures.

It will re-open nearly 100 stores across Australia and New Zealand from Saturday. The remainder will open over the coming month.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia’s administrators at Deloitte will have a better sense of which parties are interested in buying the beleaguered airline when non-binding indicative offers are made by close of business on Friday.

Nineteen parties interested in buying the airline, which entered voluntary administration last month, were granted access to a data room after signing confidentiality agreements.

In the US overnight, Wall Street surged as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade.

Mr Trump has blamed China for the COVID-19 outbreak and revived trade war fears, even as mandated lockdowns continue to damage the US economy.

The damage was in evidence in a report from the US Labor Department, which showed just under three million new jobless claims were made last week, pushing the seven-week tally well over 36 million.

A White House spokeswoman said Mr Trump was open to another possible stimulus bill, but would not sign the bill put forward by House of Representatives Democrats.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37 points, or 1.62 per cent, to 23,625.34, the S&P 500 gained 32.5 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 2,852.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.55 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 8,943.72.

The Australian dollar was buying 64.73 US cents at 1015 AEST, up from 64.37 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday.

