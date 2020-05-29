Discover Australian Associated Press

Shares on the ASX have fallen in early trade amid concerns about the US-China relationship. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX falls 1% on US-China tensions

By Steven Deare

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 11:08:32

The Australian share market has opened lower after China went ahead with a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that sets it up for renewed tension with the United States.

At 1048 AEST on Friday, the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was down 66.7 points, or 1.14 per cent, at 5,784.4 points, while the All Ordinaries index had fallen 64.5 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 5,893.3.

Every sector was in the red. Financials fell the most, down 2.29 per cent, after four days of strong gains.

Westpac was down 4.02 per cent to $17.65 after announcing the chief executive of its institutional bank, Lyn Cobley, will retire. A search is on for her replacement.

ANZ lost 3.09 per cent to $18.16, Commonwealth Bank lost 1.29 per cent to $64.88 and NAB fell 3.78 per cent to $18.08.

A noticeable loser in the financial sector was Genworth Mortgage Insurance, which lost 7.24 per cent to $2.11.

Consumer discretionaries was the next hardest-hit industry, down 1.34 per cent. 

Wesfarmers slipped 1.37 per cent to $40.19.

Those in the materials sector had the slightest slide, down 0.13 per cent.

BHP slipped 0.75 per cent to $34.89, Rio dropped 0.24 per cent to $93.40 and Fortescue fell 0.3 per cent to $13.48.

Goldminers were trading positive. Gold is considered a safe haven for investors in times of economic uncertainty.

Northern Star was the best, higher by 5.56 per cent to $14.56.

Evolution gained 2.39 per cent to $5.99 and Newcrest rose 0.74 per cent to $30.02.

In the US overnight, the S&P 500 had been climbing for much of the day and was up as much as 1.1 per cent at one point but those gains disappeared after President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Friday about China.

This has raised worries amongst investors about possibly worsening relations between the world’s largest economies, which had signed a deal earlier this year to at least pause their trade war.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 6.40, or 0.2 per cent, at 3,029.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a gain of 210 points to a loss of 147.63 by the close of trading, down 0.6 per cent to 25,400.64. The Nasdaq composite fell 43.37, or 0.5 per cent, to 9,368.99.

One Australian dollar was buying 66.42 US cents at 1048 AEST, up from 66.13 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday.

