The ASX is tipped for modest early gains amid more coronavirus chaos. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX set to edge higher into new week

By Alex Druce

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 07:20:47

Australian stocks are poised to edge higher after another week dominated by COVID-19 volatility.

The SPI200 futures contract was up just six points, or 0.12 per cent, at 4,834 points at 0700 AEDT on Monday, suggesting modest early gains. 

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index gained two per cent in early trade on Friday but then faded throughout the day to finish Friday down 270.9 points, or 5.3 per cent, to 4,824.4.

Wall Street also fell in the final session of the week, ending a three-day surge as the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed.

The Australian dollar was buying 61.48 US cents at 0700 AEDT, up from 61.08 US cents as the market closed on Friday.

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

The Rugby League Players' Association want to ensure the viability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus in Monday's crunch meeting of stakeholders.

Cousins sorry for West Coast AFL fallout

Former West Coast star Ben Cousins is sorry for the negative impact his behaviour and actions left on the powerhouse AFL club.

Steve Smith leadership ban ends amid limbo

Steve Smith is now free to captain Australia again if called upon after his leadership ban from the ball-tampering scandal expired quietly over the weekend.

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

Treasurer says wage subsidy package close

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government will be announcing a wage subsidies package on Monday to help businesses deal with the fallout of coronavirus.

World virus infections pass 660,000

As the world's coronavirus infections numbers grow to more than 660,000, more hotspots have emerged in the US, while Spain believes it may be reaching its peak.