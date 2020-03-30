ASX set to edge higher into new week

Australian stocks are poised to edge higher after another week dominated by COVID-19 volatility.

The SPI200 futures contract was up just six points, or 0.12 per cent, at 4,834 points at 0700 AEDT on Monday, suggesting modest early gains.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index gained two per cent in early trade on Friday but then faded throughout the day to finish Friday down 270.9 points, or 5.3 per cent, to 4,824.4.

Wall Street also fell in the final session of the week, ending a three-day surge as the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed.

The Australian dollar was buying 61.48 US cents at 0700 AEDT, up from 61.08 US cents as the market closed on Friday.