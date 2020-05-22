ASX set for weak start on US-China tension

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A weak start appears likely for the ASX on Friday. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX set for weak start on US-China tension

By Steven Deare

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 08:27:46

The Australian share market is likely to edge lower in early trade after Wall Street closed down following fresh tensions between the US and China.

The local SPI 200 futures contract was lower by 7 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,537.0 at 0800 AEST on Friday, indicating little direction in early trade.

Earlier, US indices finished poor;y after President Donald Trump said the United States would react strongly if China imposed national security laws for Hong Kong, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak,.

A Chinese official said the country will not flinch from any escalation in tensions.

As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.41 per cent to end at 24,474.12 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78 per cent to 2,948.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97 per cent, to 9,284.88.

Australia’s relations with China have also been strained after it lobbied for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s biggest export – iron ore – could face the heat next after Chinese officials change the way iron ore imports are inspected at their ports.

Traders will also have an eye on China’s National People’s Congress, with the government to unveil a raft of economic stimulus policies, which could boost stocks around the world.

In Australian equities, Sydney Airport will hold its annual general meeting.

Airport revenue has been decimated by flight restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

The Australian share market on Thursday ended a four-day streak of closing higher.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished down 22.6 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 5,550.4 points, while the All Ordinaries index closed down 19.2 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 5,660.9. 

The Australian dollar was buying 65.60 US cents at 0800 AEST, down from 65.71 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

rugby league

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can't afford to buy into the hype.

soccer

Soccer's golden generation desire change

Australia's 'golden generation' of soccer stars has united in a passionate plea to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

news

politics

State border closures a worry for aviation

Federal Transport Minister Michael McCormack says the future of domestic airlines could hinge on when states open borders.

sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

world

politics

China set to impose new HK security law

The US has warned China it will react strongly if Beijing imposes new national security legislation on Hong Kong that imposes more control over the city.