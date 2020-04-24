Discover Australian Associated Press

Investors in Australia may see little movement on the ASX on Friday.

finance (general)

Aust share market set for flat open

By Steven Deare

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 08:27:14

Australian stocks appear set for a flat morning after mixed movements on Wall Street overnight.

The SPI 200 futures contract was up by 12 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 5,218.0 at 0800 AEST on Friday.

IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said he expected a “soft” opening for the ASX/200, with the index likely to lose five points at the start of trade.

US markets enjoyed a rally until news that an experimental coronavirus drug flopped in its first randomised clinical trial.

The Chinese trial showed Gilead Science’s remdesivir did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream.

The S&P 500 finished at 2,797.80, down 1.51 points. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 23,515.26 after losing almost all of a 409-point gain. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.63 points to 8,494.75.

The early gains were likely based on data showing the number of US workers filing for unemployment in the past week was 4.4 million, a lower figure than the 5.2 million the previous week.

Traders’ fortunes followed a similar day in Australia on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index gained early but closed down 4.1 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,17.1 points.

The All Ordinaries closed down one point, or 0.02 per cent, at 5,272.8 points.

The Australian dollar was buying 63.72 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 63.43 US cents at Thursday’s close.

The Aussie gold price was $US1,729.54 at 0810 AEST.

basketball

Basketball taskforce to tackle shutdown

A group featuring some of Australia's leading business people, headed by NBL owner Larry Kestelman, has been formed to pilot basketball's coronavirus recovery.

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

rugby union

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle resigns

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has announced her resignation, bringing to an end a tumultuous tenure with the code.

rugby league

Nine calls NRL May 28 return into question

Nine Network says any claims that the NRL will definitely return on May 28 are premature while the RLPA maintains work needs to be done before play can resume.

politics

Return to schools on leaders' virus agenda

Federal and state leaders will meet to discuss Australia's latest response to coronavirus including the way forward for schools.

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.