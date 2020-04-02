Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian stocks are set to plunge at the open of trade. Image by AP PHOTO

financial markets

ASX set to mirror virus-hit Wall St dive

By Alex Druce

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 07:13:13

The Australian share market is poised to lurch back into the red after US stocks were hammered overnight on warnings of a mounting coronavirus death toll. 

The SPI200 futures contract was down 169 points, or 3.24 per cent, at 5,055.0 points at 0700 AEDT on Thursday, suggesting heavy early losses for local stocks.

Wall Street continues to suffer as US health officials warn the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic will surge.

The Australian share market had rallied on Wednesday with a 3.58 per cent rise for the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index, even as the Reserve Bank released minutes from a meeting a fortnight ago showing members were worried about the likelihood of a recession.

The Australian dollar is buying 61.78 US cents, slightly down from 61.80 US cents as the market closed on Wednesday.

tennis

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

McLachlan rules out best-of-three AFL GF

Football great Leigh Matthews is a big supporter of a best-of-three grand final series, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has ruled it out.

rugby league

Greenberg to take same cut as NRL players

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg will take the same pay cut as the game's players during the coronavirus stoppage.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

About half of the A-League's players are unlikely to be eligible for monies under the federal government's JobKeepers package.

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to 10

A 10th person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

tennis

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.