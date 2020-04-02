ASX set to mirror virus-hit Wall St dive

The Australian share market is poised to lurch back into the red after US stocks were hammered overnight on warnings of a mounting coronavirus death toll.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 169 points, or 3.24 per cent, at 5,055.0 points at 0700 AEDT on Thursday, suggesting heavy early losses for local stocks.

Wall Street continues to suffer as US health officials warn the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic will surge.

The Australian share market had rallied on Wednesday with a 3.58 per cent rise for the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index, even as the Reserve Bank released minutes from a meeting a fortnight ago showing members were worried about the likelihood of a recession.

The Australian dollar is buying 61.78 US cents, slightly down from 61.80 US cents as the market closed on Wednesday.