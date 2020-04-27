ASX set to rise as oil price steadies

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian shares appear set for gains at the start of the trading week. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX set to rise as oil price steadies

By Steven Deare

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 08:24:17

Australian shares appear set for gains at the start of the trading week after a gradual increase in world oil prices.

The SPI 200 futures contract was up 82 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 5,298 at 0800 AEST on Monday.

CommSec chief economist Craig James tipped a rise for the ASX and said the resource sector would benefit from the steady recovery of oil.

Oil producers have cut production to better balance supply after travel demand dropped drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr James said a 1.1 per cent lift on the US’s Dow Jones on Friday would also help Aussie stocks on Monday.

Talk of reopening the US economy in some states helped gains for investors in America.                                                     

The Australian dollar was buying 63.87 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 63.56 US cents at Friday’s close.

The price of gold was $1728 an ounce.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Ratten wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

rugby league

Coaches in agreement ahead of NRL target

The NRL is nearing crunch time next week with decisions yet to be made on the competition structure and approval from governments needed to restart the season.

(US) National Football League (NFL) (North American)

Aust punter Siposs signed by NFL's Lions

Former AFL forward Arryn Siposs says he was confident the Detroit Lions would sign him despite repeatedly skipping him in the NFL Draft.

news

virus diseases

Surgery restarts as coronavirus cases drop

Australian hospitals will recommence elective surgeries postponed due to coronavirus, as one million people download the government's contact tracing app.

sport

Australian rules football

Ratten wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Yemen separatists announce self-rule

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen has warned of "catastrophic consequences" after a southern separatist group announced self-rule in areas it controls.