ASX set to rise but economists remain wary

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX is tipped to rise in early trade on Monday. Image by JOEL CARRETT

financial markets

ASX set to rise but economists remain wary

By Alex Druce

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 07:20:37

The Australian share market is tipped to rise but economists remain wary of the coronavirus volatility that ensured global equities ended the week on a sour note.   

The SPI200 futures contract was up 46 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 5,079.0 points at 0700 AEDT on Monday, suggesting local stocks will gain at the open of markets.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Friday down 86.8 points, or 1.68 per cent, having also been tipped to rise in early trade.

Despite recording back-to-back sessions in the red, the bourse still rose 4.6 per cent over the five sessions for its best weekly gain since December 2011.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell more than 1.5 per cent on Friday after US employment showed a worse-than-expected drop in jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CommSec chief economist Craig James at the weekend said the US market, and the expected raft of news about COVID-19 on Monday, would continue influence Australian shares.

One Australian dollar was buying 60.15 US cents on Monday, down from 60.63 US cents at the close of market on Friday.

Latest sport

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

rugby league

Graham ready to sacrifice for NRL start

Wayne Pearce warns players will have to make sacrifices for the 2020 NRL season to resume as he tries to find a way forward for the league.

Australian rules football

Bombers' Hurley helps out AFL fan in need

Veteran Essendon AFL defender Michael Hurley has put his hand in his own pocket to help out a Bombers fan who had been struggling to pay her membership.

rugby union

Rugby - administration likely: Farr-Jones

World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones has continued his public campaign to push for changes to Rugby Australia, which is in a financial black hole.

cricket

T20 World Cup to thrive in crowded slot

Nick Hockley, head of the Twenty20 World Cup organising committee, says the event will capture Australians' attention even if it overlaps with the AFL and NRL.

news

health

NSW Police to investigate Ruby Princess

A criminal investigation will be conducted to determine if the cruise company Carnival Australia breached national laws as the Ruby Princess prepares to dock.

sport

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.